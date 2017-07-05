FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinofortune Financial Holdings updates on formation of joint venture company
July 5, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sinofortune Financial Holdings updates on formation of joint venture company

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Shall be responsible to contribute 90% of registered capital of JV co in sum of RMB90 million

* Co and Shenzhen Ecobeauty entered into joint venture agreement to establish joint venture co in Chongqing city,

* JV co to carry out businesses of sales of motor vehicles, motor vehicle parts and motor vehicle products; sales of used motor vehicles

* Company shall be responsible to contribute 90% of registered capital of joint venture capital of joint venture company

* Registered capital of joint venture company to be RMB100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

