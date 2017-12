BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Forms JV Co With Zhongan Technology

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ON DEC 8 CO, ZHONGAN TECHNOLOGY CO FORMED JV CO TO INVEST OPPORTUNITIES IN FINTECH & INSURETECH

* ‍CO & ZHONGAN TECHNOLOGY TO CONTRIBUTE RMB60 MILLION & RMB50 MILLION IN CASH IN JV CO; CO TO ADDITIONALLY CONTRIBUTE RMB620 MILLION

* ‍UPON COMPLETION, CO AND ZHONGAN TECHNOLOGY WILL OWN 49 PCT AND 51 PCT OF VOTING INTERESTS IN JVCO, RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF RMB620 MILLION IN CASH TO JVCO IS IN CONSIDERATION FOR REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES​