March 27 (Reuters) - Sinomedia Holding Ltd:

* SINOMEDIA HOLDING LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB26.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB82.1 MILLION

* SINOMEDIA HOLDING LTD - RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD2.41 CENTS PER SHARE

* SINOMEDIA HOLDING LTD - FY REVENUE RMB1.50 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.62 BILLION

* SINOMEDIA HOLDING LTD - GROUP WILL FURTHER ADJUST AND OPTIMIZE INTERNAL ORGANIZATION AND PERSONNEL IN RESPONSE TO PRESSURES FROM COVID 19