March 27 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO

* WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD​