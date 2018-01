Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* UNIT ENTERS FINANCE LEASING AGREEMENT WITH TSFL, TO SELL LEASING ASSETS AT A CONSIDERATION OF RMB1 BILLION

* TSFL TO LEASE BACK LEASING ASSETS WITH LEASING PRINCIPAL OF RMB1 BILLION TO UNIT & LEASING INTEREST IS ABOUT RMB174.2 MILLION

* FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4 PCT PER ANNUM UNDER FINANCE LEASING AGREEMENT​