March 27 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BILLION VERSUS RMB42.92 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN‍​

* COMPANY'S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION