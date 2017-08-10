FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service requests suspension in trading of A shares

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

* Company has requested to suspend trading of A shares of company on Shanghai Stock Exchange from 11 August 2017

* Trading of A shares of company will be resumed within ten trading days from date of suspension

* Trading of H shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited shall continue

* Company is in process of contemplating a proposed non-public placing of shares which involves significant uncertainties

* Non-public placing of A and H shares will be no more than ten each

* China Petrochemical Corporation and/or its units will participate in & subscribe for no less than 50 pct of placed shares

* Detailed terms of non-public placing have not been finalized & placing still has uncertainties which may or may not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

