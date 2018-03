March 14 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* SAYS UNIT WINS BID FOR OIL PIPELINE ENGINEERING CONTRACTS WORTH ABOUT 447 MILLION YUAN ($70.78 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pcO1lq Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3154 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)