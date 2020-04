April 21 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd:

* SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD- FY OPERATING INCOME RMB 52.05 BILLION VERSUS RMB 43.12 BILLION

* SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD - FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.27 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.21 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: