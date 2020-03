March 30 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd:

* SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD PROPOSES ISSUE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN PRC

* FOR OPERATION NEEDS OF CO & TO LOWER FINANCIAL COSTS, PROPOSES ISSUE OF CORPORATE BONDS OF NO MORE THAN RMB15 BILLION IN PRC