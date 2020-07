BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Says Will Form JV Co With CNBG, Guangdong Medi-World & Others

July 6 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd:

* ENTERED JV AGREEMENT WITH CHINA NATIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

* CO TO CONTRIBUTE RMB60 MILLION, REPRESENTING 60% OF TOTAL CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS OF JV CO

* TO FORM JV CO WITH CNBG GUANGDONG MEDI-WORLD, SHYNDEC PHARMACEUTICAL & CHINA STATE INSTITUTE OF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV CO IS RMB100 MILLION

* JVCO TO FORM AN INTERNET PLATFORM CO UNDER NATIONAL MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL EMERGENCY PROTECTION SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)