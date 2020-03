March 9 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd:

* ANTICIPATES GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 MAY DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY ON A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS

* GROWTH OF SALES REVENUE OF GROUP HAS DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY DURING JAN AND FEB 2020 WHILE GROSS PROFIT MARGIN HAS ALSO DECREASED

* NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED 29 FEB RECORDED DECLINE OF ABOUT 50%