BRIEF-Sinopharm Says Conducting Assessment On Potential Impacts Of U.S. Blacklisting

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS CONDUCTING THOROUGH ASSESSMENT ON THE POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF U.S. TRADE BLACKLIST DECISION ON THE BUSINESS AND OPERATION OF CO AND ITS UNIT

* SAYS SUBSIDIARY CHINA NATIONAL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS AND MATERIALS IS PRINCIPALLY ENGAGED IN PROCUREMENT AND SALES OF LABORATORYEQUIPMENT AND NON-MEDICAL EQUIPMENT Source text in English: bit.ly/38pKR4c Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)