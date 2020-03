March 10 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Tech Holdings Ltd:

* ON 6 MARCH, UNIT ENTERED INTO A JV AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH TWO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTIES

* PARTIES AGREED TO ESTABLISH AND OPERATE JOINT VENTURE, AND PRODUCE AND SELL MEDICAL AND PROTECTIVE PRODUCTS

* CO'S UNIT HOLDS 76% OF STAKE OF JV