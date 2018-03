BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group Says Unit Signed Contribution Agreement With Focus Technology To Form Jv

March 21 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* UNIT ENTERED IN A CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FOCUS TECHNOLOGY CO‍​

* ‍PROPOSED TOTAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB10 MILLION

* INTENDED THAT CO’S UNIT WOULD HOLD 65 PERCENT STAKE IN JV CO

* INTENDED FOCUS TECHNOLOGY & SAMPLE TECHNOLOGY WOULD EACH HOLD 17.5 PERCENT STAKE IN JV CO

* JV SETUP FOR TRADE PROCESS OPERATIONS, DATA MANAGEMENT, & DECISION ANALYSIS FOR IMPORT & EXPORT ENTERPRISES IN CHINA