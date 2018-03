March 26 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB 229.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 191.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE OF THE GROUP RMB601.0 MILLION, UP ABOUT 15.8 PERCENT

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB2.78 CENTS PER SHARE