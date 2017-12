Dec 13(Reuters) - Sinosun Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, a Xinjiang-based equity investment firm, cut stake in the co to 22.6 percent (75.9 million shares) from 27.6 percent (92.7 million shares), during the period from March 18, 2016 to Dec. 11, 2017

