April 20 (Reuters) - Sinotop Holdings Bhd:

* ENTERS TERM SHEET WITH JUSTIN SOO TO EXPLORE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY CO OF AT LEAST 60% STAKE AND/OR UP TO ENTIRE STAKE IN ASIANMAX CORP

* DEAL FOR INDICATIVE TOTAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF UP TO 165 MILLION RGT FOR ENTIRE STAKE Source text (bit.ly/2HNyAZz) Further company coverage: