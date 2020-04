April 16 (Reuters) - Sinotrans Ltd:

* ESTIMATED NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR Q1 2020 WILL DECREASE BY RANGE FROM ABOUT RMB291 MILLION TO RMB349 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT, TOTAL IMPORT AND EXPORT TRADE OF CHINA DECLINED AMONG OTHERS