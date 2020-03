March 31 (Reuters) - Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 3.33 BILLION VERSUS RMB 4.34 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB 62.23 BILLION VERSUS RMB 62.73 BILLION

* EXPECTS THAT EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE A CERTAIN TEMPORARY IMPACT ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION AND OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: