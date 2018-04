BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech Forced To Destroy Bacterial Seeds Intended For Production Of Vaccine

April 30 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - FORCED TO DESTROY BACTERIAL SEEDS INTENDED FOR USE IN PRODUCTION OF 23-VALENT PNEUMOCOCCAL POLYSACCHARIDE VACCINE

* SINOVAC - FORCED TO SUSPEND PREPARATIONS FOR AND POSTPONE CHINA FDA INSPECTION OF MANUFACTURING SITE NEEDED FOR 23-VALENT PPV PRODUCTION APPROVAL

* SINOVAC - DESTROYING BACTERIAL SEEDS, SUSPENDING PREPARATIONS FOR CFDA SITE INSPECTION TO DELAY COMMERCIALIZATION OF 23-VALENT PPV