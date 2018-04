April 18 (Reuters) - Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine Co Ltd :

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO STATEMENTS BY SHANDONG SINOBIOWAY BIOMEDICINE CO LTD

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - SINOVAC BEIJING HAS NOT REFUSED TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUESTED BY SINOBIOWAY BIOMEDICINE CO LTD

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD SAYS HAVE BEEN IN REGULAR COMMUNICATIONS WITH SINOBIOWAY REGARDING PLANNED TIMING OF COMPLETION OF ANNUAL AUDIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: