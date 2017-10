Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Sinovac reports preliminary top-line results from phase III clinical trial for Varicella vaccine candidate against Chickenpox

* Sinovac Biotech - ‍Preliminary phase III data showed that Sinovac’s Varicella vaccine was 87.1% efficacious against chickenpox caused by vzv​

* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - ‍On track for Sinovac commercialization by end of 2019​