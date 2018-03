March 15 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - ‍RESPONDED TO PUBLIC STATEMENTS MADE BY OTHER PARTIES ON ITS RECENT AGM‍​

* SINOVAC - ALL FIVE OF CO’S INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE RE-ELECTED AT AGM BY MAJORITY OF VOTES VALIDLY CAST​

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - ‍BOARD NOTED THAT WEIDONG YIN CONTINUES TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT OF SINOVAC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: