May 18 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC COMMENTS ON SEC FINDINGS AGAINST JIAQIANG “CHIANG” LI AND 1GLOBE CAPITAL

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - SEC CHARGED JIAQIANG “CHIANG” LI AND HIS FIRM BASED ON FAILURE TO DISCLOSE FULL AMOUNT OF CO’S SHARES THEY OWNED

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - SEC'S FINDINGS ALIGN WITH FINDINGS OF CO'S BOARD IN TRIGGERING RIGHTS AGREEMENT