July 6 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC COVID-19 VACCINE COLLABORATION WITH BUTANTAN RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM BRAZILIAN REGULATOR FOR PHASE III TRIAL

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - STUDY WILL RECRUIT NEARLY 9,000 HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WORKING IN COVID-19 SPECIALIZED FACILITIES IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: