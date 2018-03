March 27 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC ENTERS INTO AMENDMENT TO AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT FOR GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE TO APRIL 26, 2018 FOR THE AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)