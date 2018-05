May 1 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC FORCED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FLU VACCINE PRODUCTION DUE TO DISRUPTIVE ACTIONS TAKEN BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF SINOVAC BEIJING

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD -EXPECTS SUSPENSION WILL RESULT IN ITS INABILITY TO SUPPLY FLU VACCINES FOR 2018 TO 2019 FLU SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: