June 24 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM CHINA FOR ITS QUADRIVALENT INFLUENZA VACCINE

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - EXPECTS CO’S QUADRIVALENT INFLUENZA VACCINE TO BE AVAILABLE TO CHINA MARKET FOR 2020-2021 INFLUENZA SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: