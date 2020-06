June 30 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 SALES FELL 57.9 PERCENT TO $15.4 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS INCREASED TO $165.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $152.7 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE ABLE TO SUPPORT ITS OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS