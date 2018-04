April 23 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC RESUMES PRODUCTION AND OPERATION AT SINOVAC BEIJING’S QUALITY ASSURANCE DEPARTMENT

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - HEPATITIS A VACCINE AND SEASONAL FLU VACCINE PRODUCTION HAS RESUMED AT SHANGDI MANUFACTURING FACILITY OF UNIT

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - PRODUCTION OF INLIVE, LOCATED AT SINOVAC BEIJING’S CHANGPING SITE WAS NOT AFFECTED BY EVENTS OF APRIL 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: