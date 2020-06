BRIEF-Sinovac Says Positive Prelim Results Of Phase I/II Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

June 13 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIALS FOR INACTIVATED VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO SEVERE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTED IN EITHER PHASE I OR PHASE II TRIALS

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - EXPECTS TO SUBMIT A PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY REPORT AND A PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY PROTOCOL TO CHINA’S NMPA IN NEAR FUTURE

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - COMPANY’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, CORONAVAC, SHOWED FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY AND SAFETY PROFILES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: