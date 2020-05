BRIEF-Sinovac Secures $15 Mln In Funding To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccine Development

May 22 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC SECURES $15 MILLION IN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - ADVANTECH CAPITAL AND VIVO CAPITAL HAVE INVESTED $15 MILLION IN SINOVAC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD - TWO INVESTORS EACH LOANED $7.5 MILLION IN FORM OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN THAT BEARS INTEREST

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES TO CONDUCT BOTH PHASE I & PHASE II HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR CORONAVAC IN CHINA

* SINOVAC BIOTECH - PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL, WHICH EVALUATES SAFETY, TOLERANCE, PRELIMINARY IMMUNOGENICITY OF CORONAVAC, COMMENCED IN APRIL