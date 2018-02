Feb 28 (Reuters) - SINTERCAST AB:

* SANLIAN CASTING ADOPTS SINTERCAST TECHNOLOGY FOR CHINESE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE CGI PRODUCTION

* MINI-SYSTEM 3000 WILL BE SHIPPED DURING Q1 OF 2018

* START OF SERIES PRODUCTION PLANNED FOR MID-2018