April 6 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* APPROVES SERVICE CONTRACTS WITH MET.EXTRA AND TITALIA

* TO SUPPLY SERVICES TO MET.EXTRA AND TITALIA IN ADMINISTRATION, FINANCE, CONTROL AND STRATEGIC AREAS

* CONTRACTS LAST UNTIL END-2018 AND ENVISAGE A MONTHLY PAYMENT OF EUR 29,000 PLUS VAT

* SINTESI IS CONTROLLED BY THE SAME SHAREHOLDERS OF MET.EXTRA AND TITALIA