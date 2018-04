April 19 (Reuters) - SINTESI Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA:

* SAYS RH SRL AND V11 MILANO ASSETS SRL HAVE TRANSFERRED 85% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF TITALIA AND MET.EXTRA TO KYKLOS SPA

* SAYS KYKLOS SPA IS COMMITTED TO SIGN LETTER OF PATRONAGE IN FAVOR OF SINTESI BY APRIL 24, 2018, TO SUPPORT ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)