May 26 (Reuters) - Sintex Industries Ltd:

* SEES WIPE OUT OF WORKING CAPITAL BUFFER BUILT IN LAST FEW MONTHS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS TO STRUGGLE IN OPERATIONS FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS

* WITH INFUSION OF FUNDS FROM ACCUMULATED SUBSIDY AND REFUNDS, OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO SHOW UPTICK IN Q2 FY2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: