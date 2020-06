June 24 (Reuters) - SINTX Technologies Inc:

* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF STUDY TO REDUCE THE SPREAD AND TRANSFER OF CORONAVIRUS

* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES - STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATED CO’S UNIQUE GRADE OF SILICON NITRIDE INACTIVATES SARS-COV-2 VIRUS WITHIN A MINUTE AFTER EXPOSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: