April 6 (Reuters) - SIOEN INDUSTRIES NV:

* PROPOSITION TO CANCEL THE DIVIDEND OVER 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT THE FULL IMPACT

* HAS ROBUST BALANCE SHEET WITH EQUITY BEING 48 % OF BALANCE SHEET TOTAL AND CURRENT ASSETS COVERING TWICE CURRENT LIABILITIES