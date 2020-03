BRIEF-Sipa Resources Says Agreed To Salary Reductions

March 30 (Reuters) - Sipa Resources Ltd:

* SIPA PERSONNEL HAVE AGREED TO SALARY REDUCTIONS AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE VOLUNTEERED A 50% REDUCTION IN FEES

* HOLDING COSTS FOR CO’S UGANDA PROJECT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

* NEW PARTNER IS SOUGHT FOLLOWING RIO TINTO’S WITHDRAWAL FROM FARM-IN AND JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT ON 30 APRIL

* ACCOMMODATION COSTS REDUCED & SEVERAL SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTS RENEGOTIATED TO BETTER SUIT FUTURE PLANS & MINIMIZE CASH BURN

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WITHIN WESTERN AUSTRALIA RESULTED IN POSTPONEMENT OF PLANNED WORK AT CO'S WOLFE BASIN & PATERSON NORTH PROJECTS