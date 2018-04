April 24 (Reuters) - SOCIETE INTERNATIONALE DE PLANTATIONS D’HEVEAS SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 25.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 51.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS SIPH PRODUCTION GROWTH FROM 250,000 TONS TO 260,000 TONS IN 2018

* PLANS RUBBER PRODUCTION OF 400,000 TONS IN 2025