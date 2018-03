March 14 (Reuters) - Sir Royalty Income Fund:

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - QTRLY NET EARNINGS FOR FUND $0.28 PER FUND UNIT

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - QTRLY POOLED REVENUE INCREASED TO $69.5 MILLION, UP 3.0% FROM $67.5 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - QTRLY SAME STORE SALES OVERALL, UP 4.6 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)