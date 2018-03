March 26 (Reuters) - Sir Royalty Income Fund:

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND REPORTS SIR CORP. FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - SIR CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS $0.4 MILLION VERSUS $0.2 MILLION

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - SIR CORP QTRLY NET INCOME $8 MILLION VERSUS $9.9 MILLION

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND - SIR CORP QTRLY OVERALL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 2.3 PERCENT