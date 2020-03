March 25 (Reuters) - Sir Royalty Income Fund:

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND REPORTS SIR CORP. FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* SIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND- SIR’S ADJUSTED NET LOSS FOR Q2 2020 WAS $0.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $0.3 MILLION IN Q2 2019

* SIR ROYALTY - NEGATIVE IMPACTS FROM COVID-19, TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF DINE-IN RESTAURANT OPERATIONS, WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS OF CO