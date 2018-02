BRIEF-Sirenas Enters Into Multi-Target Collaboration With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sirenas-

* SIRENAS ENTERS INTO MULTI-TARGET COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

* ‍SIRENAS SAYS CO WILL RECEIVE AN UNDISCLOSED UP-FRONT PAYMENT, FUNDING FOR RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AND POTENTIAL SUCCESS FEES FROM BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB​

* ‍BRISTOL-MYERS HAS OPTION TO LICENSE COMPOUNDS IDENTIFIED FROM COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS UNDER A SEPARATE AGREEMENT

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO DEPLOY CO‘S DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY POTENTIAL DRUG CANDIDATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: