BRIEF-Siris Capital believes could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Tech - SEC filing

* Siris Capital - on June 22, Siris Capital delivered letter to Synchronoss Technologies indicating it believes it could be in position to acquire co - SEC filing

* Siris Capital believe could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Technologies in an all-cash acquisition at $18.00 per share of common stock

* Siris Capital reports a 12.93 percent stake in Synchronoss Technologies as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing