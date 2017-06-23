FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siris Capital believes could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Tech - SEC filing
June 23, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Siris Capital believes could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Tech - SEC filing

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Siris Capital - on June 22, Siris Capital delivered letter to Synchronoss Technologies indicating it believes it could be in position to acquire co - SEC filing

* Siris Capital believe could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Technologies in an all-cash acquisition at $18.00 per share of common stock

* Siris Capital reports a 12.93 percent stake in Synchronoss Technologies as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sYhPpu) Further company coverage:

