Oct 5 (Reuters) - ‍Siris Capital Group LLC

* ‍siris capital says on oct 5, has entered into exclusivity agreement with synchronoss providing for exclusivity period that expires on oct 11

* ‍siris capital says during exclusivity period, plan to negotiate with synchronoss regarding acquisition of intralinks for up to $915 million in cash Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2y44qie) Further company coverage: