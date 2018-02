Feb 20 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP LLC SAYS NOW OWNS 19.84 PERCENT STAKE IN SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC AS OF FEB 15 - SEC FILING

* SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP LLC SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 12.93 PERCENT IN SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC AS OF NOVEMBER 14, 2017