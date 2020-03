March 27 (Reuters) - Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd:

* SIRIUS GROUP LAUNCHES SALES PROCESS IN COLLABORATION WITH ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP - STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE APPROVED LAUNCH OF A FORMAL SALES PROCESS FOR SIRIUS GROUP

* SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE - LAUNCHED FORMAL SALES PROCESS AFTER REVIEWING MULTIPLE EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF CM BERMUDA LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: