May 13 (Reuters) - Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd :

* SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS INCLUDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC LOSSES OF $140 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.96

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $447.5 MILLION VERSUS $439.7 MILLION

* CONTINUE TO PURSUE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC REVIEW AND SALES PROCESS

* COVID-19 IMPACTED UNDERWRITING & INVESTMENT RESULTS IN QUARTER